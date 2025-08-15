Jocelyn Robert – un jardin d’ombres

usb – merles

Jocelyn Robert, a Canadian multidisciplinary experimenter, allows himself to be guided by the suggestions offered by Audiometaphor and Calliope, two software programs developed by Metacreation Lab. The former is a generative system based on prompts for the creation of soundscapes, the latter a support architecture that makes generative artificial intelligence more accessible for artistic purposes. What emerges is an album comprised of eleven pieces in the ‘modern classical’ style, mostly with a piano foundation, tinged with sparse field recordings and occasional, but significant, volume variations, artfully managed between the different components. It is not easy to distinguish by listening alone which musical parts are created by software, or how these sounds were subsequently reorganised. The suspicion is that the most musical parts are born from algorithms, yet this is not a particularly decisive concern within the context of simple fruition, or in understanding how artificial intelligence can or should contribute to the development of new musical forms. The shadows alluded to in the album title are perhaps the same ones that loom over our present time, preventing us from imagining new scenarios and from breaking out of the patterns of specific musical genres. Ultimately even the most sophisticated AI system is designed to understand and generate texts similar to those already created by humans. Value remains in objects, in reality, in the space-time relationship – creativity has always been enabled by the artifacts that define each era. In short, there is no dehumanisation for the benefit of technology because the boundaries between man and artificial intelligence remain uncertain – one is the shadow of the other, and vice versa. It is an exchange that for now is the foresight of new procedures and instances, one that we cannot fully define in this moment. Jocelyn Robert takes a pragmatic approach to the disappearance of reality – the garden of shadows is nothing but a new reality, which modulates preferences, tastes and imagination, and take shape here in a fascinating sound journey in tune with the spectacle of contemporary society, a society that is still, to all intents and purposes, one of languages.