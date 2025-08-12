Stuck in the Scroll, self-exposure of compulsory scrolling

stuck-in-the-scroll

Ben Grosser has developed a personal narrative to turn the psychological traps of social media upside down, using a universal visual language that targets its core mechanisms. In Stuck in the Scroll, he does this again, revealing in real time on a website whether he is currently scrolling on TikTok. The intimate, algorithm-induced obsession is then exposed to the world in its identifiable dimension, devoid of elements other than the quantification of time spent there. This self-exposure of scrolling triggers both discomfort and empathy, and in the questions he poses in the introduction to the project, all the key unacknowledged elements of paradoxical addiction are found.

 

Ben Grosser – Stuck in the Scroll
stuck-in-the-scroll1

 

stuck-in-the-scroll2

 