edited by Mogens Jacobsen & Mette Salomonsen – Apparatus, art work process

m&m paper, ISBN 978-8797491508, English, 240 pages, 2023, Denmark

This is the monograph of Danish artist Mogens Jacobsen, who has explored art using a wide variety of media since the early 2000s. The concept of ‘apparatus’, mainly in Flusser’s formulation, syntheses Jacobsen’s practice very well, and in the first essay Katja Kwastek outlines a comprehensive theoretical path with which to contextualise it. Several curators and theorists provide elaborate and analytical essays on specific artworks (Morten Søndergaard, Jonas Fritsch, Adam Bencard, Christopher Gad, Jacob Lillemose, Lev Manovich, Louise Whiteley and Morten Rosenmeier), shedding a new light on their respective documentation, which can be easily consulted within the nearby pages. The critical aspects of every project, such as the care for the production, and the skill to seamlessly work with bacteria as opposed to electrical, digital or analogue components, renders a small galaxy of unique ‘systems’. Furthermore, the artist has also chosen to document his own unique research process behind quite a few of these projects, publishing the crucial sources, along with occasional insights into some of the in-between schemes. This rich catalogue of works uses a number of high-quality photographs, and various types of papers, and inserts, along with a detailed design that can be enjoyed with a limited edition of 200 numbered and signed copies.

 