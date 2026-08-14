Annette Vande Gorne –Tutti Frutti

CD – Persistence of Sound

The works collected in Tutti Frutti, a rather ironic and charming title for such a conceptually dense selection, span nearly four decades, from 1983 to 2020, initially conceived in analog studios and, since 1996, with digital instruments. Whether created to accompany a sculpture exhibition, a theatrical or dance performance, to reinterpret a work by a composer friend like Francis Dhomont, to pay homage to a 20th-century revolutionary like Claude Debussy, or to explore the virtuoso possibilities of a sound projection console, they all share a common thread: the music is meant to be listened to attentively, stimulating the imagination and the sensory experience. This collection is not simply a chronological sequence of Annette Vande Gorne’s experiments, but a journey through different approaches and sensibilities, always striving to blend conceptual rigor and sonic poetics. The older works demonstrate meticulous attention to detail, with precise attention to timbres and nuances, while the more recent ones reflect a full mastery of digital technologies, without ever losing the delicacy and emotional tension that characterize her style. Each piece presents itself as a small acoustic universe, where time and space bend according to their own logic and the perception of the listener becomes an integral part of the work. These compositions intertwine subtle questions about the real and the illusory, the immediate and the reflected, the interplay between originality and reworking: not questions to be resolved, but rather stimuli for active and imaginative participation. Like a hall of mirrors, the tension emerges between the present and the deferred, between spontaneous gesture and thoughtful form, between immediate sensory experience and deferred reflection. The music moves along this fine line, suggesting illusions and truths, tensions between sensation and logic, inviting the listener to question the very meaning of sound and the memory it evokes. Tutti Frutti is a testament to the journey of an experimenter who has chosen to explore the discreet and hidden paths of electroacoustic music, favoring depth of perception over more conventional approaches to musical composition. So, the album becomes not just a collection of works, but an ongoing dialogue with the listener: it invites them to pause, to remember, to lose themselves and find themselves among some ever-changing textures, forms, and atmospheres. Ultimately, the album offers a valuable window into the career of one of the most significant figures in contemporary European music, capable of combining technique and poetic sensibility, transforming every listen into an intense, meditative, and surprisingly vibrant experience.