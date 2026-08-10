Deutsch / Nicht Deutsch, prove that you are German

mots

Young people moving across the EU for work account for 14.1% of the total, and some countries have progressively reconsidered their policies, if only subtly, to address irrational fears of losing national identity. This is the conceptual territory of Deutsch / Nicht Deutsch (German / Not German), based on the experiences of Daniela Nedovescu and Octavian Mot (a.k.a. mots). It consists of ‘six interactive pieces, a waiting area, a certificate counter, and a large screen’. The audience undergoes four tests to be labelled by the system as German or not, in a very direct and public way, exacerbating the dynamics, the fears, and the inherent nationalism of the system.

 

mots – German Not German

 