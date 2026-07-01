RLW – C.D.

2CD – Penultimate Press

Using the acronym C.D., this project recalls Colonia Dignidad, the German evangelical sect accused of abusing minors in Germany, which then moved to Chile in 1961 to freely continue its training activities. Outwardly, the community seemed united and devoted, with well-organised cultural activities and social assistance. In reality, oppression, sexual abuse and exploitation were practiced within it. With the Pinochet regime, the sect inserted itself into the system of terror of that time, actively contributing to the repression and torture of political prisoners. The project C.D. transforms this story into a sound exploration: through documentary recordings of witnesses and with melodic improvisations that translate into sound the impressions of terror, tension, claustrophobia and fear associated with the colony. The fusion of first-hand testimonies and musical interpretations creates a complex narrative, immersing the listener in an emotionally intense and disturbing atmosphere. The recordings have undergone many changes – speed, intonations, loops, harmonic and tonal variations – so that the eleven tracks of CD 1 and the sixteen tracks of CD 2 each represent a tightly woven overall composition. The MIDI files were reproduced with a wide range of virtual instruments, including pianos, guitars, turntables, cylinder organs and synthesizers, each subjected to further manipulation to intensify the perception of tension and disorientation. Improvisations do not follow predefined patterns: each musical choice arises from the desire to evoke, through sound, physical and psychological sensations related to the experiences of witnesses – a place and time marked by fear. Eyewitness recordings are integrated with the compositions, creating a dialogue between historical memory and artistic interpretation. The listener is transported into an immersive experience, in which the boundaries between documentary, music and psychology overlap, making the listening at once stimulating and unsettling. Ralf Wehowsky, creator of the project, founder of the group P16.D4 and curator of the experimental label Selektion, has collaborated with artists such as Merzbow, Jim O’Rourke, Lionel Marchetti and Kevin Drumm. His experience and his radical approach to composition allow C.D. to combine historical content, sound research and experimentation into a coherent work, capable of truly engaging the listener.