Biblically Accurate Babe, artificial sacrality and profanity

biblically-accurate-babe

Arvida Byström (author of Inflated Fiction) is a model and artist who uses her physical and digital body as artistic territory. In Biblically Accurate Babe, she utilises an AI-powered website to artificially undress her own body, discovering how realistic the results can be, and a trained chatbot on a platform selling these images. She created an installation featuring hologram versions of these nudes, observed while sitting on church benches and listening to the chatbot conversations mixed with theological texts and other contributions. The clash between sacrality and profanity short-circuits our ambivalences, sublimated between the corporeal and the incorporeal.

 

Arvida Byström – Biblically Accurate Babe

 