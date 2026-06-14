14 prepared dc-motors, 24 polyethylene tanks, 216m piano strings, resonating multitude

14-preparedok

Zimoun (interviewed in Neural #35) is an established artist who has inflected his very personal interpretation of kinetic art using large numbers of small moving parts, mostly driven by motors, in a series of artworks. In 14 prepared dc-motors, 24 polyethylene tanks, 216m piano strings, he sets a large number of piano strings in motion connected to the tanks, producing a deeply atmospheric, (un)orchestrated sound that resonates within the tanks and throughout the entire room. The swarm of moving percussive parts found in many previous works has evolved into something different, using an acclaimed musical element – the string – as the core fabric of the piece.

 

Zimoun– 14 prepared dc-motors, 24 polyethylene tanks

 