Anouck Genthon / Lionel Marchetti – Suite blanche

CD – UNRec

Anouck Genthon and Lionel Marchetti develop with Suite blanche a composition that puts space at the center of its structure, understood not as a simple sound container but as an active element of the musical process. The acoustic response, determined by the arrangement of the speakers, the volumetric relationships and the behavior of the sound materials in the environment, becomes an integral part of the writing, constituting the fabric on which the music is constructed and from which it draws its internal dynamics. The dialogue between violin, played by Genthon, and electronic synthesis, curated by Marchetti, develops in a dimension of continuous timbral interpenetration: the body of the bow instrument, with its physical and vibrational presence, dissolves in the plastic matter of electronic outputs, generating a unitary sound organism. Through careful spatial directing, the two musicians construct a perceptual experience centered on the idea of ​​emanation from a focal point, a symbolic source that acts as orientation and pole of attraction – a beacon or signal – suggesting a mythic path or magnetic trajectory. The immediate effect is a pulsating perception of space, where the listener does not receive isolated sounds but experiences a network of dynamic, three-dimensional relationships. Each element – ​​timbre, rhythmic or harmonic – seems to come from precise coordinates, inducing a sense of inner movement and continuous orientation. The music thus assumes an almost architectural dimension: space becomes plastic matter, sounds layer and reflect each other, generating depth and perspective. The interaction between violin and electronics extends to the relationship with the acoustic environment, transforming listening into an immersive experience in which space stars and mediates the musical narrative. On the second CD is Angelica, the duo’s concert held at the Teatro San Leonardo in Bologna in 2022 is evoked. The spatial dynamics and strategies developed in Suite blanche are then transferred to the live context, confronting the unpredictable characteristics of the room and the presence of the audience. In this performative dimension, the tension between violin and electronics becomes even more evident: timbre frictions, natural reverbs and environmental resonances create a continuously evolving texture, where each intervention of the performers modifies the perception of space. The listener is immersed in an organic and concrete sound flow, in which the electronic material not only accompanies, but interacts with the violin, the acoustics of the room and the physical presence of the musicians, giving the performance a lively, unpredictable and deeply enveloping quality.