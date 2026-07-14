SlimeMoldCrypt, interdependent acellular cryptography

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Stephanie Rentschler employs speculative design and interdisciplinary research to connect the social, ecological, and technological. Her outstanding SlimeMoldCrypt exemplifies this approach. It uses Physarum polycephalum, a slime mould capable of modifying its network of tendrils in response to stimuli, creating patterns that are potentially resistant to computational decryption, ‘even by quantum machines’. In her installation, the spectator cares for the slime mould by controlling the provided light, humidity, and nourishment. Caring thus protects the encryption, which otherwise becomes predictable, establishing a compelling and metaphorical interdependency with nature.

 

Stephanie Rentschler – SlimeMoldCrypt
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