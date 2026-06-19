The Muonophone, playing with outer space particles

muo

A muon is an elementary particle, similar to the electron, created by cosmic rays penetrating the Earth’s atmosphere and reaching the land surface. The Muonophone is a machine built by Lomond Campbell around a muon detector that generates notes based on the muon’s strength each time it is hit by one. We could define the process as a classic sonification of a scientific phenomenon. However, the artist’s choice to use atmospheric sounds, the aesthetics of older analogue machines, bursts of small lightbulbs, and an abstract screen visualisation make it an object that short-circuits past (memory) and future (space), appearing both alien and familiar yet equally engaging.

 

Lomond Campbell – MUO installation

 

Lomond Campbell – MUO live

 