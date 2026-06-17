Kunrad – Kleine Geluiden

CD – Crónica

Among the many directions that field recording can take, Kunrad’s approach always finds space: a method that celebrates small sounds, often overlooked and hidden, accentuating their presence but also organising specific sets, mechanisms that activate ephemeral sound chains, destined to resonate and dissolve into thin air. Over the years, the Dutch artist has transformed this research into a personal language, merging the installation dimension with the performative one, moving between sound art and kinetic sculpture. The act of listening becomes a compositional gesture, a way of restoring acoustic matter to its vitality and making it a shared experience, subtracting it from the distracted flow of the quotidian. On Kleine Geluiden, released by Crónica, Kunrad collects and reworks some of the recordings produced in these contexts, offering an autonomous and meditative listening, away from the visual gesture but no less concrete. Acoustic materials come from heterogeneous environments and devices: rain, paper, stone, brass, strings and vibrating surfaces. Each sound retains its own tactile identity, revealing mechanical or natural origins, but at the same time fitting into a broader narrative flow, where micro-dynamics become scenery. The care of detail and the precision of the editing restore a balance between intention and serendipity, as if each sonic event found its own place. The result is an album that oscillates between documentation and abstraction, in which the perception of time expands and invites the listener to a slow and contemplative experience. The individual compositions appear as fragments of an acoustic diary, elements in which the performative gesture remains perceptible but filtered by a distance that makes it almost dreamlike. The sounds of water and stone outline the more physical and concrete dimension of the work, while the lightweight and vibrant materials suggest a mechanical component, consisting of minimal rhythms and spontaneously organising structures. Elsewhere, denser, metallic frequencies expand the listening space, which eventually dissolves into an abstract landscape, like a return to the atmospheric matter from which everything originates. Kleine Geluiden thus reveals itself as an exercise in active listening and perceptual patience, an invitation to pick up the vitality that inhabits the most minute sounds, transforming the ephemeral into a form of presence. A work that exhibits great technical mastery and ability to manage the most structural aspects of sound, without losing sight of the poetic intention, placing itself in a territory of borders, where sound documentary becomes imaginative experience and reality is transformed, naturally, into a material for listening.