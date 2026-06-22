CD – Moving Furniture

Accompanied by an elegant artwork by the artist, composer and performer behind this release, Fani Konstantinidou, Undertones explores the relationship between space, sound and environmental recordings, giving a lifelike immersive sound experience where each element contributes to a refined and ever-changing sensory landscape. The instruments used are percussion idiophones, composed of discrete electronics and variable environmental recordings, which interact with each other and with the surrounding space. This creates a continuous dialogue between natural and artificially generated sounds, in which the musical structure develops in dynamic movements open to the interpretation of the performers. The album is articulated in four distinct movements, each with its own character while maintaining a sonic thread. ‘Undertones I’ features delicate fragments and subtle pulsations, weaving a suspended atmosphere that invites the listener to carefully perceive sonic details. ‘Undertones II’ introduces a more pronounced and darker tension, where percussion interacts with electronic textures and ambient recordings, creating a constant dialogue between natural and artificial elements. ‘Undertones III’ is distinguished by its distinctness: silences and echoes alternate with sound fragments, highlighting subtle contrasts and stimulating a more intimate contemplation of the acoustic space. ‘Undertones IV’ closes the album with a broader and more dynamic movement, an extended breath in which all the elements converge into a complex texture, shaped by the performers’ interaction with the space and with the sounds captured by the context. The entire project was made possible by the support of Amsterdam’s Fonds voor de Kunst and the mastering of sound artist Jos Smolders, who helped to highlight the sonic nuances and spatiality of the recording. The release, which will enrich the catalogue of Moving Furniture, shows the quality of an experience in which time and space become integral to the composition. The music unfolds as an everchanging landscape, in which percussion, electronics and ambient recordings dialogue with each other, generating an immersive and multisensory experience. The listener is guided through a sound path that varies with each performance, thanks to the variable element of the recordings and the interpretation of the musicians, making each listen a unique and unrepeatable moment.