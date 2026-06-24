Brandon LaBelle – Poetics of Listening. Inner Life, Social Transformation, Planetary Practices

brandon-labelle

Bloomsbury, book, ISBN 979-8765125816, English, 240 pages, 2025, UK

Poetics of Listening offers a genuinely intriguing exploration of listening as a relational practice. Among the few definitions LaBelle provides, listening gathers the senses and is ‘radically receptive’; we should understand it as political, and it forms the basis for radical care (a caring act), being equally ‘conductive’. The book is divided into five chapters, each elaborating on a different modality of listening. The first (‘into’) discusses how listening influences our inner life, while the second (‘toward’) addresses social recognition. The third (‘with’) explores embodiment and healing, the fourth (‘against’) examines power, particularly algorithmic power, and the fifth (‘across’) fosters connections with planetary others. LaBelle is the founder of the publishing house and label Errant Bodies, artistic director of The Listening Biennial, and a renowned author of fundamental books on sound art and politics (including Background Noise, Acoustic Territories, and Sonic Agency). Beyond the sophisticated and highly enjoyable content, LaBelle has chosen to incorporate a printer’s ornament to suggest breaks in the reading, inviting the reader to pause and let the ‘mind wander or attend to other things’. This perfectly aligns with what he mentions in the opening pages: ‘is not reading a form of listening as well?’

 