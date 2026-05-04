The Werlit Incident, struggling for the light

Diplôme MD Dorian Jovanovic

The Werlit Incident is a video game created by Dorian Jovanovic. It is set in a dystopian world inhabited by miniature, black hole-like creatures that consume all light. Humanity’s last hope is an artificial sun powered by bioluminescent beings. All objects and environments have been scanned from real life, and many field recordings have been used to produce the audio featured in the game. With simple controls – four keys on a keyboard – The Werlit Incident closes the circle between the demanding reality behind it, the sombre depiction of the consequences (our insatiable appetite for energy), and the one resource we should unconditionally respect: organic light.

 

Dorian Jovanovic – The Werlit Incident

 