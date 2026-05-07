edited by Sofia Ponte – Net Arte no Triângulo das Bermudas

sofia-ponte

Fundação MEO, ISBN 978-9729968594, English, Portuguese, 204 pages, 2025, Portugal

Still largely unacknowledged by official art history and the contemporary art scene, (inter)net art remains relevant to scholars and institutions, who recognise its visionary and pioneering strategies, far ahead of the current hyperconnected era. This is the catalogue of the exhibition ‘Net Arte no Triângulo das Bermudas: contributions to a reflection on art and the Internet in Portugal’, curated by Sofia Ponte and Maria Luís Neiva, and hosted at CAAA Centro para os Assuntos da Arte e Arquitectura in Guimarães. It is an ambitious retrospective that reconstructs Portuguese net art, not only through a curated selection of artworks, but also through a substantial effort to document it. Divided into two sections – one featuring works from 1997 to 2007, and the other from 2008 to the present – it includes related television programmes, brochures, posters, website screenshots, publications of various kinds, and news articles on techno-cultural events, all contributing to a comprehensive timeline that systematically organises these materials. Although this catalogue will immediately become an international reference text, the curators’ praiseworthy aim is to expand this effort by collecting more related material, and collaborating nationally and internationally on the discovery and preservation of Portuguese net artworks.

 