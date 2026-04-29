Marta Zapparoli – Interdimensional Generated Space

CD – Dissipatio

Distant recordings captured in Norway and subsequently interwoven with studio sessions – thanks to a self-built crystal radio, accompanied by light, detectors, motors and antennas – give life to a technological and sound transposition of the Northern Lights. Initially presented by Marta Zapparoli in the form of live performances and then developed as an extended suite for this publication, Interdimensional Generated Space enriches the catalog of Dissipatio, the Italian label operated by Nicola Quiriconi and founded with the aim of promoting experimental and non-mainstream work. The project emerged from extensive research: Interdimensional refers in particular to the movement of energy between different modes of perception, through the dimensions of space and time. Some of this energy comes from the combination of ‘natural cosmic voices’, while some from the electromagnetic forces generated and captured in real time in the studio. The piece exploits the contrasts between invisible processes and sensory perceptions, creating an unprecedented experience of space, time and human scale. The listener is guided through soundscapes that oscillate between naturalness and artifice, between the spontaneity of field recordings and the controlled precision of studio work. The electronic textures and captured signals interact with each other, generating a subtle dialogue between the ‘natural’ and ‘technological’ worlds, offering a contemporary interpretation of the relationship between both in the anthropogenic age. Interdimensional Generated Space thus configures itself not only as a musical project, but as a sound investigation: an attempt to transform invisible physical phenomena into a perceptible language, capable of stimulating the attention and curiosity of the listener without resorting to visual effects. The performative dimension is central to Zapparoli’s approach: his live performances are not limited to reproducing pre-recorded sounds, but create an immediate dialogue between the space, the equipment and the audience. The use of self-built instruments and unconventional electronic devices turns each performance into a sound laboratory, where improvisation and experimentation drive the evolution of the music. This sensitivity to direct interaction with sound and environment gives the material of Interdimensional Generated Space a more vivid and immersive dimension, which remains perceptible even in the studio version. The result is a work that combines rigor and sound poetry, offering an experience that invites reflection on the relationships between technology, perception and the natural environment. A proposal that confirms Zapparoli’s continuous research and Dissipatio’s orientation towards projects of experimentation and aesthetic hope.