Anthony Laguerre & Les Percussions de Strasbourg – Anthony Laguerre & Les Percussions de Strasbourg

CD – Serotine

Anthony Laguerre and Les Percussions de Strasbourg construct in Myotis V an amplified percussion device that weaves both organic and electronic sounds, dilated free form sequences and electroacoustic whispers, exotic noises and minimalist translations. On his first solo album released by Vand’Oeuvre four years ago, the French composer gave life to a project focused on drums, their reverbs and recording techniques, all elements that he managed with incredible accuracy and stylistic quality. In this new work, out on Serotine Records, his approach moves towards a more collective space, where the gesturality of the percussionists becomes part of the sound matter. The seven tracks of Myotis V unfold as a continuum, rather than as a succession of distinct parts, linked by an internal tension. In the opening, deep strokes and metallic hues create a vibrant environment, introducing us to a constantly changing landscape. In the second section, the rhythm becomes more intense, suspended on a carpet of feedback, where each vibration seems to generate the next. Later, in the central parts, moments of remarkable physicality emerge, in which the percussive gesture becomes a form of controlled noise. The sound surfaces, consequently, expand and contract, creating a dynamic that oscillates between organised chaos and apparent calm. The percussion then seems to dissolve into a texture of electronic sounds, which give an impression of space and depth no longer attributable to the instrument. It is in this fusion that the project finds its strength: the amplification reveals an additional dimension of sound, a micro-geography of vibrations and auditory expressions that require attention and willingness to follow the flow in its metamorphoses. In the final part, the frequencies become lower, almost telluric, and the dialogue between the percussionists takes on a meditative character, as if the tension finally finds a form of stillness. Laguerre and Les Percussions de Strasbourg thus manage to build a path that combines formal precision and improvisational freedom, while keeping alive the relationship between gesture, space and amplification. A work that confirms the composer’s ability to explore the thresholds of sound perception, placing Myotis V in a territory where music becomes a physical and shared experience, suspended between matter and listening.