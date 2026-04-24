Natural Contacts, gardening malware

natural-contacts

When can malware be considered artwork? The art created with computer viruses in the early 2000s demonstrated how unproductive and disruptive code can foster critical ideas. Peter Burr, Mark Fingerhut, Bridget DeFranco, and Matthew D. Gantt developed Natural Contacts, a malware that prevents its host machine from being accessed for 24 hours, during which it nurtures a virtual garden. The obstruction of the machine’s availability enforces a halt to all forms of productivity, which is visually replaced by simulated plants and birds. The users’ situation temporarily recalls the era before the first desktop computers, as they are compelled to confront the non-digital world.

 

Peter Burr, Mark Fingerhut, Bridget DeFranco, Matthew D. GanttE – NNatural Contacts
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