Xiaoxiao Xu – This looks better irl – Exploring Cosplay Cons

xiaoxiao-xu

The Eriskay Connection, ISBN 978-9493363052, English, 196 pages, 2024, The Netherlands

Photographer Xiaoxiao Xu, after years spent investigating specific contexts in China, has begun to portray the world of cosplay conventions in Europe as part of a broader exploration of the impact of Asian culture on Western society. Cosplay remains one of the last subcultures not yet commodified by mass producers, and still offers an open, welcoming spirit, with its vast community including a large proportion of neurodivergent people. The author has fully experienced these dimensions, as is evident from the expertise with which she portrays such an aesthetically diverse community. In this book, she presents full-colour portrait photographs alongside screenshots of related Instagram stories, which are printed in a single shade of purple. Beyond providing a cross-section of the indissoluble relationship between these two dimensions, the book contrasts public exposure with private, or a controlled dynamic with an uncontrolled one, in a context where personal identity, expression, and interpretation of costumes coalesce in a single hybrid space. The Instagram stories reveal the different attitudes and inner feelings of the cosplayers, under their full control, yet intended for a wide audience. This delicate balance becomes symbolic of the relationship between how we experience reality and its ethereal digital representation.

 