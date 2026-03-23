Asemograph, good vibes

asemograph

The technical solution of making mobile phones vibrate to avoid the intrusiveness of ringtones, also called silent mode, was first introduced on pagers in the 1980s and later on mobile phones by Motorola with their StarTAC model released in 1996. Since then, it has been widely adopted after the dramatic increase in (mostly) social media notifications. Asemograph is a custom device made by Kalen Iwamoto that translates the micro-tremors from calls or notifications into marks on a paper scroll, using a pen-wielding arm and software. The smartphones’ vibrations are thus visually recorded, displaying a map of the seismographic frequencies of our social engagements.

 

Kalen Iwamoto – Asemograph

 