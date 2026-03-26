Neural 78 extra: the artist’s poster “VOICE_ERASE.PY” by Robin Rimbaud – Scanner, and the catalogue of the Sussurra Luce sound art festival

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VOICE_ERASE.PY” by Robin Rimbaud – Scanner
A limited edition poster by the famous composer Robin Rimbaud – Scanner, with his programming code listening to a human voice through a microphone, converting the speech into text using Google’s recognition system — and then erasing that text completely.
A poetical use of code, with destabilising effects which would hopefully trigger a deeper awareness of our vocal relationship with the machine.

A limited edition poster by the famous composer Robin Rimbaud - Scanner

The catalogue of the Sussurra Luce sound art festival, contains texts and photographs from the 2026 edition, dedicated to the artistic use of voice and technology. Directed by Massimo Torrigiani and Francesco Cavaliere, with the general coordination by Giusy Ottonelli, curated by Alessandro Ludovico, with performances by Erin Gee, Antye Greie-Ripatti AGF, Alessandra Eramo, Marinos Koutsomichalis, and Robin Rimbaud – Scanner, a DJ set by Aurelio Cianciotta and a symposium with Amina Abbas-Nazari, Ryan Bishop, Enzo Mansueto and Morten Sondergaard.

The catalogue of the Sussurra Luce sound art festival