Neural 78, Voices, Humans, Machines + extra: the artist’s poster “VOICE_ERASE.PY” by Robin Rimbaud – Scanner, and the catalogue of the Sussurra Luce sound art festival

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Neural 78, Voices, Humans, Machines + extra: the artist’s poster “VOICE_ERASE.PY” by Robin Rimbaud – Scanner, and the catalogue of the Sussurra Luce sound art festival. Subscribe now!

Issue #78, 2025 ISSN: 2037-108X

Subscribe now! because only subscribers will get a free extra: the artist’s poster “VOICE_ERASE.PY” by Robin Rimbaud – Scanner, and the catalogue of the Sussurra Luce sound art festival.

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Or you can buy the magazine from the closest of the almost 200 stores stocking it. A back issues pack is also available.

interviews

  • Machine Listening
  • Tomomi Adachi
  • Erin Gee
  • Pedro Oliveira

articles

  • The Watery Graves of Electronic Speech, or Phonemes in Davey Jones’ Locker
  • Choose Your Filter! Browser Art since the Beginnings of the
    World Wide Web

report

  • Festival de la Imagen 2025, Bogota and Manizales
  • Choose Your Filter! Browser Art since the Beginnings of the World Wide Web

news

  • AI-Ludd, disruptive LLM.
  • Heavyweight, to whom it may concern.
  • Electric Garden, microbial power.
  • Whisper, the chinese whispers AI effect.
  • Biblically Accurate Babe, artificial sacrality and profanity.
  • 14 prepared dc-motors, 24 polyethylene tanks, 216m piano strings, resonating multitude.
  • The Muonophone, playing with outer space particles.
  • The Harbinger, automated care.
  • SlimeMoldCrypt, interdependent acellular cryptography.
  • Cosmo metabolization, reconfiguring flows of energy.
  • Puppet, disarticulated visual sound synthesiser.
  • A needle in a haystack, superhuman machines.
  • Natural Contacts, gardening malware.
  • The Werlit Incident, struggling for the light.
  • Asemograph, good vibes

Centrefold

  • OTHERWORLDS, collective XR ritual.

books/dvds

  • Edited by Davide Bevilacqua / Artists Running Data Centers / servus.at / kunst und kultur im netz
  • Edited By Stephanie Loveless, Tullis Rennie, Morten Søndergaard, Freya Zinovieff / Situated Listening, Attending to the Unheard / Routledge
  • Edited by Sofia Ponte / Net Arte no Triângulo das Bermudas / Fundação MEO
  • Brandon LaBelle / Poetics of Listening: Inner Life, Social Transformation, Planetary Practices / Bloomsbury Academic
  • Leif Weatherby / Language Machines: Cultural AI and the End of Remainder Humanism / University of Minnesota Press
  • edited by : O. Duport, M. Leclair, et al. / Afrosonica: Paysages sonores / FLEE Project
  • Edited by Lawrence English , Robert Takahashi Novak / Energy Fields: Vibrations of the Pacific / Set Margins
  • Joost Rekveld / Liberate the Machines! / Studio Joost Rekveld / Kask & Conservatorium Ghent
  • Daniel Temkin / Forty-Four Esolangs: The Art of Esoteric Code / The MIT Press
  • edited by Christoph Grünberger / Critical Intelligence, The AI Art Magazine / polardots.studio
  • Évelyne Gayou / A Revolution in Music / University of California Press
  • Xiaoxiao Xu / This Looks Better IRL, Exploring Cosplay Cons / The Eriskay Connection
  • Edited by Valentin Bansac, Mike Fritsch, Alice Loumeau, Peter Szendy / Ecotones, Investigating Sounds and Territories / Spector Books
  • edited by Antonio Somaini / The World Through AI, Exploring Latent Spaces / Jean Boite Books JBE
  • Gigacities Collective / Elon Magazine, Issue no.1 / Gigacities Collective

music reviews

  • Pierce Warnecke + Matthew Biederman : Spillover : Permeated Transmissions
  • Ilinx : Flipperen : Futura Resistenza
  • Wolfgang Seidel : Friendly Electrons : Karlrecords
  • Costin Miereanu : Poly-Art Recordings 1976-1982 : Metaphon
  • Natasha Barrett : Toxic Colour : Persistence of Sound
  • micro poems : Andreas Bülhoff and Marc Matter : Spoken Matter
  • Stanislav Abrahám : Důl Lazy : LOM
  • Sergio Armaroli & Steve Piccolo : Listen! MadeRadioArt Anthology : Gruenrekorder
  • Marta Zapparoli : Interdimensional Generated Space : Dissipatio
  • Alva Noto : Xerrox, Vol.5 : Noton
  • Gilles Aubry : L’Makina : Corvo Records
  • Louise Rossiter : Der Industrieplast, Pt. II : Oscillations
  • RLW : C.D. : Penultimate Press
  • Vittorio Guindani : Materia Breve : 901 Editions
  • CM von Hausswolff, Mauricio Reyes : Visible Sound : Nikola Tesla’s Mattergy : Soleilmoon
  • Fani Konstantinidou : Undertones : Moving Furniture Records
  • VV.AA. : Ubikuitous – Music inspired by Philip K. Dick’s dystopias : Unexplained Sounds Group
  • Kunrad : Kleine Geluiden : Crónica
  • Anouck Genthon : Lionel Marchetti : Suite blanche : UNRec
  • Anthony Laguerre & Les Percussions de Strasbourg : Anthony Laguerre & Les Percussions de Strasbourg : Serotine Records