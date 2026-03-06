Midori Hirano & CoH – Sudden Fruit

CD – Mind Travels Series

Sudden Fruit is a collaborative project in which Japanese pianist and composer Midori Hirano and sound architect Ivan Pavlov create, with surgical precision, an immersive and ghostly work that is suspended between acoustic and digital and permeated by a minimalist sensibility. There are nine tracks in total, each of which constitutes a fragment of a larger sound mosaic where the crystalline notes of Hirano’s piano are intertwined with Pavlov’s subtle and sophisticated electronic manipulations. The album opens with delicate piano touches that seem to emerge from the silence, immediately accompanied by electronic textures that never invade the sound space but enrich it with discretion. The collaboration between the two artists reaches moments of beauty when organic melodies merge with digital processes, creating a perfect balance between human warmth and technological precision. CoH’s sound design work is particularly refined in the use of microsounds and controlled interferences that add depth and mystery to the compositions, while Hirano demonstrates an uncommon sensitivity to space and silence, letting each note breathe and find its place in the overall architecture of the piece. Sudden Fruit is also configured as a contemplative journey through soundscapes that evoke both the fragility of nature and the complexity of modern perception. In short, an album that requires careful listening and which rewards the listener with ever-new nuances with each relistening, confirming the artistic maturity of both protagonists and their ability to create beauty through subtraction rather than excess. Particularly noteworthy are the central tracks of the album, where the relationship between Hirano’s melodic and Pavlov’s processual approach emerge. Here the high frequencies of the piano are shaped and refracted through algorithms that preserve their emotional essence while transforming their spatial perception. The sparing use of effects and the layering of almost imperceptible field recordings contribute to creating an atmosphere of temporal suspension that invites total immersion. The production, curated down to the smallest details, returns a dynamic that enhances both the moments of greatest sonic density and those of extreme rarefaction, demonstrating how silence can be as eloquent as sound itself. The listening experience thus reveals itself as a path of progressive discovery, where each element finds its place in a compositional design of rare aesthetic coherence.