A Needle in a Haystack, superhuman machines

superhuman-machines2

The superhuman qualities we attribute to machines have historically concerned tasks related to labour and efficiency. However, with A Needle in a Haystack, Varvara & Mar explore what happens when these qualities are used to implement metaphors in their work. This paradoxical task is enacted by a Yaskawa industrial robot, which is given superhuman abilities as it rapidly scans the stacked hay. These abilities are demonstrated when the robot successfully finds the needle. The artists employ AI to develop a metaphor linking the ambitions inspired by technology to real-world problems, creating a confrontation between science fiction-like futures and ecological concerns.

 

Varvara & Mar – A Needle in a Haystack

 