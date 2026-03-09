Gigacities Collective – Elon Magazine, Issue no.1

elon

Gigacities Collective, magazine, English, 140 pages, 2025, Germany

This first issue of Elon magazine is almost a psychedelic trip – packed with Musk portraits and is extremely colourful. It overwhelms the reader with a redundant visual omnipresence of the much-disliked billionaire, creating confusion when trying to distinguish the real images from the generated ones. However, it is not merely a visual exercise; quite the opposite. Amidst this plethora of images, the texts also discuss Musk from both objective and subjective perspectives, adding context, real stories, minor disasters, and major discrepancies between his fortune and fame on one side, and his naive vision and violent attitude on the other. On one hand, the magazine’s mission appears to conceptually adopt the excessive and uncanny aesthetics of AI visual generators, with which Musk is familiar through Grok and Twitter/X, but it does so through varied styles and tones. With visual sarcasm and textual realism, Elon magazine hijacks the obsession and overwhelming presence of his persona, turning it into something no longer bearable, both conceptually and aesthetically. Started by a collective concerned with the uncontrolled proliferation of Gigafactories in Europe and beyond, Elon magazine is an impressive piece of culture jamming that challenges our feelings towards him through a thoroughly modern system of critical content.

 