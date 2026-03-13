Coral Sonic Resilience, symbiotic mediation

coral-sonic-resilience

Coral reefs around the world are increasingly being damaged by anthropogenic stressors, and maintaining healthy fish communities in this environment could counteract reef decay, but degraded reefs smell and sound less attractive to settling fish than healthy ones. Coral Sonic Resilience by artist Marco Barotti audibly interposes itself in this seemingly vicious circle. It consists of underwater sculptures made of ceramic and calcium carbonate built in an ideal conformation to become habitats for native fish. At the same time, the sculptures support a small loudspeaker that continuously reproduces the soundscape of healthy coral reefs. The installation is completely powered by a custom-made floating solar power station. Inspired by research published in the journal Nature in 2019 (acoustic enrichment can enhance fish community development on degraded coral reef habitats), the work totemically enshrines a process of interspecies alliance, where the possible remedy to devastation sees a reciprocity of interests through a sound communication that is both specific and abstract at the same time. It resolves impracticable logistical issues and shapes a symbiotic mediation between worlds that are only apparently distant.

 

Marco Barotti – Coral Sonic Resilience
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