Murcof – Twin Color (vol. I)

Almost two decades separate us from Cosmos, the last complete work by Fernando Corona, alias Murcof. Corona is a virtuoso of melodic minimalism who has been able to reinterpret the ambient language, giving it a more contemplative and cinematic dimension compared to the seminal interpreters of the genre. Twin Color stands out for its autonomous genesis, the fruit of a personal inspiration not tied to external commissions – a remarkable peculiarity for an artist who in recent years has oriented his research towards creations linked to installations, choreographic performances and visual arts. But the true excellence of this work lies elsewhere: in the return to a primordial compositional essentiality, enriched by new suggestions that give the project a distinctive expressive depth. Corona blends the rigorous architecture of his environmental compositions – where string and piano sequences dissolve into infinite spatial echoes – with post-industrial tensions and fragmented rhythmic structures that recall Vangelis’s scores for Blade Runner or John Carpenter’s disturbing atmospheres. The melodic lines, wrapped in a veil of analog nostalgia, explore new territories, as if an ancient instrument met the digital imperfections of a faulty artificial intelligence, generating a singular intersection between remote memories and futuristic projections. This temporal short circuit becomes a metaphor for a suspended present, where every note seems to question the destiny of humanity in symbiosis with technology. The synergy with Simon Geilfus transcends mere visual collaboration: his algorithmic elaborations of natural landscapes have helped define the album’s sound structure, establishing a symbiotic dialogue between acoustic dimension and visual representation. Twin Color is thus configured as a work that urges the listener to abandon all perceptive passivity, leading him into a labyrinth of sensations where the boundaries between natural and artificial dissolve. With this release, Murcof reaffirms his position as an innovator, demonstrating how a musical work can simultaneously be an autonomous entity and an evolving organism, capable of manifesting itself with equal intensity both in live performances and in home listening. The future, the Mexican artist seems to suggest, is nothing but a reinterpretation of the past through renewed codes – and it is precisely in this dialectical tension that his music finds its most eloquent expression today, transforming every frequency into a bridge between what has been and what may still resonate.