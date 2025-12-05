edited by Kyle Booten & Katy Ilonka Gero – Ensemble Park (A Journal of Human+Computer Writing)

ensemble-park

ensemblepark.com, journal, No. 1, Early Fall 2024, English, 92 pages, USA

With the resurgence of digital literature, possibly fostered by the paradigmatic omnipresence of language models used by AI, there are several new publications to address this re-emerging field from a contemporary perspective. Ensemble Park is one of them. It is a literary journal that collects experiments in the field of collaborative writing between humans and computers. It is published in two versions, a free online one and a printed one with twenty-two additional pages of interviews with the authors. At the centre of the collection of processual literature are the authors themselves, and the interviews help to better understand process, poetics and context. Most of the authors, such as Joanna Zylinska and Mark Amerika, use a language model (usually GPT) to co-produce (rather than just prompt) the texts, intervening and correcting the results with interesting results. But there are also other, more adventurous experiments with esolang (esothering language) brainfuck, poetic experiments with spaCy, the system of oscillators built by Christian Faubel, and Kathy Wu’s physical obstructions to test speech recognition software. Reworking the cover using Python functions, this is a fresh compendium of machine-influenced methodologies for producing texts that articulates strategies for reappropriating computer-aided text production.

 