Zijlijn / Linea Lateralis, actively experiencing marine biophony

linea-lateralis

Marine biophony, which are sounds produced by living organisms in the sea (as opposed to antropophony which are sounds produced by humans), is attracting more attention, possibly due to improved technologies to investigate its impressive richness. Stijn Demeulenaere, has recorded underwater sounds on the Belgian coast and in Bergen for Zijlijn / Linea Lateralis, an installation with six speakers and a series of transparent tubes with water samples from both locations. Viewers observe the tubes by positioning themselves nearby and listening to the sounds or blocking them out by moving around, conceptually creating their own balance between biophony and antropophony.

 

Stijn Demeulenaer – Zijlijn / Linea Lateralis

 