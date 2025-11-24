Vittorio Guindani – Materia Breve

CD – 901 Editions

Vittorio Guindani, whose CV includes collaborations with various contemporary dance companies and artists working in many different areas, released his debut album Jisei on 901 Editions in 2020. He returns once again on Fabio Perletta’s label with Materia Breve, comprising fifteen fleeting compositions (only one is over five minutes long), offering a dense and refined treatment of how deep listening practices can generate new cartographic sensitivities. In these sound microworlds, Guindani explores the hidden folds of everyday life, transforming the ordinary into a territory of discovery. The brevity of the compositions is not a limitation but a choice: distilling the essence, presenting the sound in its purest and most concentrated form. Like sound haikus, these tracks do not require development but immersion, they do not narrate but evoke. Unlike Jisei, who meditated on the Japanese concept of farewell poetry, Materia Breve seems to address the presence, the materiality of sound that, however ephemeral, leaves tangible imprints in the memory. Guindani collects his sounds with the patience of the seeker, attentive to that invisible sound dust that settles on objects and in spaces, and that only an ear trained to slowness can perceive. The result is a work that is placed in that fertile border area between environmental music, sound art and acoustic documentation, where the author does not impose his presence but becomes a mediator, an attentive witness of a continuous dialogue between silence and sound, between absence and permanence. ‘Every universe has its own language. Every universe has the voices you seek’ writes Luca Lanfredi in the text that accompanies this album, outlining in his verses some of the poetic coordinates of the project. For example, an idea of ​​silence that opens up, that becomes a sound space, with minimal sounds and repeated pauses, reiterating how sound can reveal itself as an organic and vital element. Ultimately, Materia Breve is an invitation to sonic contemplation, a work that reminds us how true music often resides in the interstices, in the pauses, in the moments of apparent absence. It is a call to acoustic awareness, to that form of attention that allows us to grasp the poetry hidden in our daily soundscapes, transforming every moment into a possible revelation.