Darko Fritz – Digital Art in Croatia 1968 – 1984

Tehnički muzej Nikola Tesla, catalogue, ISBN 978-9536568895, English, 224 pages, 2022, Croatia

If ‘New Tendencies’ is the most famous historical movement of media art and culture that originated in Zagreb, then Croatia has a history of artists engaging with technology since the late 1960s (then as probably the most active part of Yugoslavia). This has been mostly overlooked by media art historians. Darko Fritz has long been documenting this history, together with local art institutions and archives. This is a catalogue of a historical exhibition he curated on the history of Digital Art in Croatia between 1968 and 1984, hosted by the Nikola Tesla Technical Museum, which was one of the historical spaces for science and art in Croatia and also played an active role in New Tendencies. The selected artists are: Vladimir Bonačić, bcd-CyberneticArt team (Vladimir Bonačić, Miro Cimerman, Dunja Donassy), Nikola Šerman, Miljenko Horvat, Tomislav Mikulić, Vilko Žiljak, Vlatko Čerić, Andrija Mutnjaković and Nikola Tanhofer, to each of whom a chapter is dedicated. Fritz has written an essay in which he mixes the aesthetic and technical aspects in the historical context, including the social and economic conditions of computerisation in Croatia in those years. On a special website you will find abridged versions of the texts, a selection of photos and illustrations as well as some videos with abstract animations by Tomislav Mikulić.

 