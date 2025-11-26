Oilwell, climate disaster for meditation

THURSDAY 8TH MAY 2025, Millennium Bridge, St Paul's, London: Workers from climate anxiety app Oilwell are pictured at sunrise this morning helping commuters avoid stressing about the environment, using their meditation helmet the Oilwell Pro. Oilwell, an app created by environmental campaigners Serious People, calls out companies stating they care about the climate while directly contributing to harming it.

The popularity of meditation and mindfulness apps doesn’t seem to be related to a new era of Aquarius or a sudden deep awareness of our bodies, but instead a cry for help to survive the overload of tasks and information. Oli Frost is the satirist behind the app Oilwell, which is attributed to the international PR firm Edelman, known for its support of oil companies and greenwashing campaigns. The fictional app embodies biting sarcasm towards the oil industry with programmes such as ‘Drowning Mindfully’ or ‘Smog Breathing Exercise’. With a perfect, friendly design and a sophisticated articulation of the themes, Oilwell is an exemplary work of contemporary détournement.

 

Oli Frost – Oilwell

oilwell1

 

oilwell2

 

oilwell3

 