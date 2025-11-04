Strategies for an Auction, the voice to bid

By surfing online or using digital entertainment services, we subject ourselves to a dense set of algorithms that propose content to us. Whether it’s the order in which we view the results of a search engine, the movies that are recommended to us based on our previous choices, or the products shown to us in advertisements, the decisions made are not transparent to us. The way in which we are all well aware that we are being ‘studied’, in truth, is not known. Never. Yet, we think we understand. It seems to us entirely logical – and perhaps even very useful – that we are shown real estate ads for precisely a certain number of days after we have been looking for a new house to rent. And it is logical. Better yet, mathematical. Online marketers know this very well: every kind of content is linkable to the best audience. Although they have a very serious influence on our choices, these algorithms are never publicly documented. Giving them a new look is the basis for the sound installation Strategies for an Auction by artist Timm Albers. The work, composed of six objects including speakers, displays and microcontrollers arranged in an enclosed environment, simulates an algorithmic generative system such as those in real-time bidding normally found in online advertising platforms. The six objects act as autonomous agents, each engaged in participating in and winning virtual auctions. The use of sound as a means of conveying encoded data further accentuates the abstract nature of the algorithms. Visitors are again left with the task of trying to understand their logic.

Timm Albers – Strategies for an Auction

