Neural 77, Reorientations + extra: the artist’s postcard “here:this place, a listening exercise” by Jana Winderen

spread-cover-neural-77-_-2

Neural 77, Reorientations co-edited with Morten Søndergaard + extra: the artist’s postcard “here:this place, a listening exercise” by Jana Winderen. Subscribe now!

Issue #76, 2025 ISSN: 2037-108X

Subscribe now! because only subscribers will get a free extra: the artist’s postcard “here:this place, a listening exercise” by Jana Winderen.

You can also subscribe to the magazine Digital Edition accessing all issues since #29.
Or you can buy the magazine from the closest of the almost 200 stores stocking it. A back issues pack is also available.

interviews

  • panGenerator
  • Charles Stankievech
  • Mélia Roger
  • Adelin Schweitzer

articles

  • Geofónie, Listening to the Earth
  • Sonic Reorientations: Listening in a Time of
    Ecological Collapse

report

  • Art Must Be Artificial: Perspectives of AI in the Visual Arts
  • The Vinyl Factory: Reverb
  • Electric Dreams: Art and Technology Before the Internet

news

  • Anthofluid, to become is to be infiltrated, malleably fluid.
  • Strategies for an Auction, the voice to bid.
  • 564 Tracks (Not a Love Song is Usually a Love Song), predicting a different audio past.
  • exclusive disjunctions#2; Whispering of the Wind (wish), listen to your disappearing voice.
  • Interference Spores 2.0, organic complex communication.
  • Network Maintenance, collective machine care.
  • Viral Infection, information shaping organic production.
  • Cellular Performances, cellular automata audiovisual set.
  • Zijlijn / Linea Lateralis, actively experiencing marine biophony.
  • Coral Sonic Resilience, symbiotic mediation.
  • Oilwell, climate disaster for meditation.
  • Emerald Black Latency, the technological latency of the green screen.
  • I/Another, don’t think, just move.
  • SCAN, extending microwave perception.
  • Ideal behaviour, pleasing the hiring AI

Centrefold

  • REVIEW, embodying hostile language.

books/dvds

  • Anthony Stagliano/ Disobedient Aesthetics- Surveillance, Bodies, Control (Rhetoric and Digitality)/ University Alabama Press
  • Cornelia Sollfrank und Felix Stalder/Contemporaneity in Embodied Data Practices/Sternberg Press
  • edited by Daniele Salerno and Ann Rigney/Archiving Activism in the Digital Age/Institute of Network Cultures
  • edited by Kate Donovan/Swamps & Stars, A Series on Planetary Listening/Planetary Listening
  • edited by Kyle Booten & Katy Ilonka Gero/Ensemble Park (A Journal of Human+Computer Writing)/ensemblepark.com
  • Edited by Riccardo Badano, Tomas Percival, Susan Schuppli/Militant Media: CRA #2/Spector Books
  • edited by Sepp Eckenhaussen, Senka Milutinović, and Carolina Valente Pinto/Screentime Airtime Facetime- Practicing Hybridity in the Cultural Field/ Institute of Network Cultures
  • edited by Tony Buck, Racha Gharbieh, Mazen Kerbaj, Magda Mayas und Ute Wassermann/Graphème, a publication for experimental musical scores (Volume 4) /smallest functional unit
  • Marcelo Velasco, Ignacio Nieto/The Art-Science Symbiosis/Springer
  • Marina Hassapopoulou/Interactive Cinema, The Ambiguous Ethics of Media Participation/University of Minnesota Press
  • Marco De Mutiis, Matteo Bittanti/The Photographer’s Guide to Los Santos/Mimesis International
  • RYBN.ORG/ALGOFFSHORE, The Art of Automating Tax Evasion/Set Margins’
  • Darko Fritz/Digital Art in Croatia 1968 – 1984/Technical Museum Nikola Tesla
  • edited by Pita Arreola, Corinna Gardner, Melanie Lenz/Digital Art (Victoria and Albert Museum)- 1960s–Now/Thames and Hudson Ltd / V&A
  • edited by Michelle Cotton/Radical Software- Women, Art & Computing 1960–1991/Mudam Luxembourg – Musée d’Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean, Kunsthalle Wien and Verlag der Buchhandlung Walther und Franz König

music reviews

  • Gavin Vanaelst : Takeaway Loops : Edições CN
  • Alessandro Bosetti with Neue Vocalsolisten : Portraits de Voix : Kohlhaas
  • John Tilbury, Keith Rowe, Kjell Bjørgeengen : Flicker, Scratch & Ivory : true blanking
  • Erika Angell : The Obsession With Her Voice : Constellation
  • Vittorio Guindani : Materia Breve : 901 Editions
  • Érick d’Orion & Martin Tétreault : Cisterciennes : No Type
  • Rubbish Music : Fatbergs : Persistence of Sound
  • Zeno van den Broek, HIIIT, Gagi Petrovic & Machines : Relatum : MFR Contemporary Series
  • Orgone Percussion Ensemble : Perspectives in percussions for the XXI century I : FibrrRecords
  • Laszlo Umbreit, Sirah Foighel Brutmann & Eitan Efrat : Là – Futura Resistenza
  • Murcof : Twin Color (vol. I) : InFiné
  • Victoria Keddie : Pshal, P’shaw : raster
  • Pietro Grossi (Sergio Armaroli) : OSTN : Gruenrekorder
  • Yoko Ono / The Great Learning Orchestra : Selected Recordings From Grapefruit : Karlrecords
  • Stefan Goldmann : Expanse : Macro
  • Midori Hirano & CoH : Sudden Fruit : Mind Travels Series
  • Marc Baron + Eric La Casa : Contrefaçons : Swarming
  • Pinkcourtesyphone : Arise in Sinking Feelings : Room40
  • Ilia Belorukov : NRD DRM TWO 2022-2024 : Crónica
  • Davide Luciani & Jorge Quintela : The Right Half : Stray Signals