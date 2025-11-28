Marco De Mutiis, Matteo Bittanti – The Photographer’s Guide to Los Santos

Mimesis International, book, ISBN 978-8869774836, English, 320 pages, 2024, Italy

These two authors are a kind of dream team for the topic of visual art and videogames. De Mutiis is digital curator at Fotomuseum Winterthur and co-curator of the live Screen Walks, while Matteo Bittanti is one of the (yet) unsung heroes in media theory with his long-time focus on the art and aesthetics of video games produced with/within/through them. Moreover this unique book is centred on Los Santos, a major fictional city featured in the videogame GTA V (Grand Theft Auto V), a sort of sarcastically depicted Los Angeles – it’s a guidebook, aimed at in-game photography and virtual tourism. It provides a first chapter with co-curated selection of situated visual artworks, including modding, machinima and other specific techniques. It builds both on the homonymous exhibition and on the previous How to Win at Photography curated by the same authors, turning into an expanded catalogue. De Mutiis in particular has hands-on experience being co-founder with Alexandra Pfammatter of the modding duo 2girls1comp. A substantial manual section follows with technical information, advice, tips, and code to experiment with, and plenty of practical examples. Two respective essays frame in-game photography, with essential taxonomies by Bittanti and a final appendix of possible tours in Los Santos complete a unique and unmissable volume.

 