Ideal behaviour, pleasing the hiring AI

ideal-behaviour

One of the essential qualities of Andreas Zingerle and Linda Kronman’s artworks is to unpack systems that we take for granted, unveiling their unsettling mechanisms. And they don’t just describe these mechanisms, but often embody them. This is the case in Ideal Behaviour, where they investigate the current attempt by companies to use AI predictive software in the recruiting process. The duo targets IKEA, which pioneered these techniques, using all the digital tricks they can to match the metrics expressing ideal candidates. The exposed scenario also offers the voices of protagonists in this process and shows how the quantification of human values can be highly misleading.

 
 

Andreas Zingerle and Linda Kronman – Ideal behaviour

 

ideal-behaviour1

 

ideal-behaviour2

 