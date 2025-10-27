Sanela Jahić – Under the Calculative Gaze

sanela-jahic

Aksioma, ISBN 978-9617173314, English, 216 pages, 2022, Slovenia

The publishing project of the Slovenian institution Aksioma has produced a small permanent library of publications that expand the scope and momentum of their respective exhibitions and events. In this case, the essential elements of the exhibition and project Under the Calculative Gaze by Sanela Jahić have been incorporated in a small paperback. It begins with a compelling essay by Dan McQuillan on the tactical role AI plays for capital, with all the authoritarianism it engenders. The centerpiece of ‘1s and 0s, Haves and Have-Nots’ is the print of the unsettling collection of ‘if you are…’ situations in specific contexts and countries that were on view in the exhibition, reminiscent of classic memes. They may sound surreal or improbable, but in fact they document very well the paradoxes of authorities delegating important recognition and acknowledgment tasks to machines, illustrated with aseptic and universal stock photos. The section on workers’ resistance initiatives further contextualises the surveillance function of machine-induced ‘separation and segregation’. Some of the project’s videos are available on Vimeo. What Jahić has compiled in this publication is an extraordinary and contextualised study of injustices that educates the reader about the worst consequences of the technologies we passively accept day after day.

 