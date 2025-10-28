Neural 77 extra: the artist’s postcard “here: this place, a listening exercise” by Jana Winderen

postcards-neural-77-_-2

Jana Winderen artist’s postcard “here:this place, a listening exercise” contains a set of instructions to extend the perception of a place through a listening practice. The postcard has been part of her homonymous installation at the Momentum13 biennial in Moss (Norway).

artist’s postcard “here:this place, a listening exercise