Luca Perciballi – Sacred Habits

When using a single instrument by pushing it to the limits of technical possibilities to generate pure sounds in a musical project, in this case, an electric guitar accompanied by sparse electronics and faint percussion, it can be instinctive to think that everything else is introduced with live performances in mind. We remember Perciballi as one of the musicians on Didone, an album by Alessandro Bosetti from 2021, but this experimenter has crossed multiple genres and approaches: from jazz to creative improvisation and sound design. He has also written music for both small and large ensembles, for cinema, theater and dance, and in doing so, has developed a compositional practice rooted in a performative attitude. Composing and performing live give life to an inextricable union that corresponds to one’s own musical reality. The effect of this double action produces sounds that are processed and propagated through infinite references and memories. What is imprinted is a jumble of polyrhythms and noises, displayed in energetic and virtuoso passages that range from electric amplification to acoustic, while also making clever use of specially prepared loudspeakers and foot percussions. This is a raw and alienating experience, visceral and direct on the senses, yet with space to also be subtle. Perciballi’s instrumental expertise is indisputably articulated and imaginative: it matters little what remains to be considered within the tradition of the instrument. Each new method adds something to a musical technique and as Gustav Mahler emphasised ‘tradition is not keeping the ashes but passing over the fire’. In this case, the focus is on escaping an idea of ​​the electric guitar tied to the genres that have made it famous for almost a hundred years – a relatively recent history that comes to terms with the past beginning with a conception of music that is already ‘popular’. Better then to rely on suggestions that come from other artistic disciplines, from theatre and poetry, from the world of fantasy, or those that are intimately connected to a spiritual sphere. Inspiration that, when playing solo, takes the form of an open construction site on one’s own expressive language. Sacred Habits is released by Kohlhaas Records, an Italian label brilliantly managed by Marco Segabinazzi.