Quantum Mirror, superimposing the two of you

quantum-mirror

The mysteries of quantum physics and quantum computing have not yet permeated our society because they still remain a black box for the promised revolution in computation. Against this backdrop, Mike Rijnierse constructs a double-sided mirror in Quantum Mirror with holes provided through which the two viewers on either side can see both their own reflection and the person on the other side. The two images merge into one, so to speak. The design is reminiscent of the ‘principle of superposition’, which is also behind the famous experiment with Schrödinger’s cat. The design of the mirror thus deeply questions the space we perceive through an aesthetic and functional form.

 

Mike Rijnierse – Quantum Mirror
quantum-mirror1

 

quantum-mirror2

 