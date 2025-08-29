Ben Neill – Diffusing Music, Trajectories of Sonic Democratization

Bloomsbury, ISBN 979-8765109205, English, 248 pages, 2024, USA

Some people are lucky enough to share their career path with people who, over time, prove to be pivotal in their respective fields. Ben Neill, in his long career as a musician and academic, has seamlessly combined his personal experimental practice while working with other important musicians (such as his mentor LaMonte Young), along with an abiding interest in the evolution of music as a cultural system. First and foremost, he is the inventor of the Mutantrumpet, a hybrid electro-acoustic instrument that fuses brass with electronic processing, while his performances have consistently pursued his passion for the evolution of music. This book is based on the parallel paths between his professional career, his encounters, and the various radical changes in music composition, production and distribution that he has experienced since the 1980s, while reflecting on those changes that have happened since the second half of the 20th century. It is a unique account that combines personal and universal perspectives, describing the path of the ‘sonosphere’ (a concept by Pauline Oliveros), from its break with the consolidated structure of the song and its execution to the ‘superabundance’ of the 100 million tracks available on Spotify, retracing these paths with relish and a consistent approach towards the near future of generative machines.

 