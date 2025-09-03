Frank Bretschneider – Pounding

LP – Raster

On his new album Pounding, Frank Bretschneider focuses on distance, convergence and congruence in a continuous and changing flow of events. This is a compelling exploration of sound from the German musician, producer, co-founder of the Raster-Noton label, and one of the most significant interpreters of conceptual electronic music. Through his innovative and abstract approach, Bretschneider creates a hypnotic and destabilizing experience that considers individual components in different stages, generating rhythmic patterns in a continuous state of evolution. Bretschneider draws on a wide range of influences and techniques to shape this innovative work – the result is ‘relational techno’ which distances itself from the canon of club music to embrace a more abstract but meaningful language. The creative process behind Pounding was complex and multifaceted. Conceived in 2020 for the Pochen Biennale in Chemnitz, the album was subsequently developed and recorded on a modular sample-based system between March and April 2023. This long gestation shines through in the richness and complexity of the work, in which Bretschneider scans and deconstructs his own sonic material, like dub effects that seem to listen to themselves disintegrate. The human voice, in particular, is fragmented and reduced to stutters, almost becoming another rhythmic and abstract element that merges with the others, adding a touch of mystery and introspection to the entire listening experience. What makes Pounding such a fascinating work is its ability to maintain a delicate balance between order and chaos, between structure and fluidity. Bretschneider creates a constantly transforming sonic universe, in which the listener is constantly called to renegotiate their perception of rhythm and musical form. These sounds challenge conventions and are not satisfied with obvious solutions, but rather go beyond, exploring new expressive horizons for contemporary electronic music.