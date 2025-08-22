Noise Surround System, the philharmonic performing the city

noise-surround-system

Created for the Szczecin Philharmonic as part of the MUSIC.DESIGN.FORM Festival, this installation work from the panGenerator collective addresses noise pollution in a different context, oﬀering the public a rather violent sensory experience. Noise sampled from the city’s soundscape is orchestrated into a spatial audio-visual choreography, moving in synch for both the eyes and ears. The work not only explores the multiple dimensions of noise itself, intertwining it with our different senses, but also invites us to question our relationship to the chaotic sounds we experience uncontrollably – a distillation of the city’s noise pollution is staged in the heart of the city.

 

panGenerator – Noise Surround System

 