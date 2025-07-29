Yuk Hui – Machine and Sovereignty: For a Planetary Thinking

yuk-hui

University of Minnesota Press, ISBN 978-1517917418, English, 368 pages, 2024, USA

Machine and Sovereignty is the third volume of a planned trilogy, the initial offering from Yuk Hui being Recursivity and Contingency (2019), which was then followed with Art and Cosmotechnics. It confronts rigorous contemporaneity in a very timely way through three critical premises: the need to develop a ‘new language of coexistence’ that goes beyond the (conflictual) nation-state, the acknowledgement of political forms as ‘technological phenomena’ (or Lewis Mumford’s ‘megamachines’) and finally, the legitimisation of a particular political form through a corresponding political epistemology. The philosopher formulates a new form of ‘planetary thinking’ and pushes it in different directions. It is perhaps more necessary today than ever in order to respond to the deadly intertwining of technological advancement, ecological degradation and geopolitical instability. The philosopher, who is also the author of the seminal work On the Existence of Digital Objects, argues for the crucial possibilities of a different global political/technical discourse in which this coexistence is realised in a ‘technodiversity’ that negotiates the local and the global through an epistemological openness. Hui’s theory here once again provides a solid foundation for an inspired dialogue on how to confront the complexity of contemporaneity.

 