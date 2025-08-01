Echo Chamber System for Submarine Cable, the voice of the distant network

Delay was integrated as a symbolic element in early net art and is now still very much present, an unnoticed element in streaming. The process of unveiling, with the physicality of the global internet, has already been undertaken by various artists, and Honam Kim joins them with his own interpretation. In his Echo Chamber System for Submarine Cable, he builds a technical infrastructure based on ten servers located in respective distant cities, exchanging information and ten displays in a sequence, with delays creating audio echo effects. This becomes the ‘voice’ of the signals bouncing around the globe, materializing the systematically ignored boundaries of the network.

 

