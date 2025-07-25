Iury Lech – Ontonanology

LP – Amorfik Artifacts

Originally from Ukraine but now based in Madrid, Iury Lech released his first album way back in 1989 on the groundbreaking Spanish independent label Hyades. Lech is a pioneer in his own way, emerging from a local electronic and audiovisual scene while drawing inspiration from American minimalist masters such as Terry Riley, Steve Reich, and Philip Glass, as well as ‘new’ ambient artists like Jon Hassell and Brian Eno. In Ontonanology, Lech returns with a work that echoes those influences, further developing a synthesis between electronic sound and audiovisual experiences, a knowledge crossover that has shaped him artistically since the beginning. The influence of minimalism and repetitive music is felt above all in the modular construction of the compositions, in which redundant and cyclical patterns are intersected with sparse sound treatments, creating an almost hypnotic dimension. Added to this is an obvious attention to rhythm, from which dynamic and multisensorial textures are created. The dialogue between sound and vision, always central to Lech’s work, now manifests itself in tracks that seem to evoke mindful landscapes along with abstract spaces in which time expands and transports the listener into a dreamlike dimension. The attention to atmospheric and environmental details finds a very distinctive evolution in the work, thanks to a form of deconstruction and spatialised audio treatment that give life to a narration that moves between moments of contemplative quiet and denser, more stratified passages, always maintaining a refined balance between rigor and complexity, where each sound is positioned with surgical precision, as if to emphasize three-dimensionality, making the act of listening an engaging and tactile experience. Lech also plays with frequencies, alternating deep bass with ethereal tones, building a contrast that continuously stimulates the listener’s attention, always manipulating the boundaries between real and imaginary. Each track seems to carry with it a different emotional nuance, intertwining subtle tonal variations that emerge only after repeated listening.