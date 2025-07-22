Ephemeral, programming emotions

ephemeral

Emotion recognition is a holy grail for the AI industry and has the potential to quantify customer reactions. Hege Tapio has created a dystopian scenario in Ephemeral, which is part of her doctoral thesis. She builds a fictitious company of the same name, subsidised by venture capitalists, that generates ‘designed emotions’ through two implants. The first registers neuropeptide data (emotion-related biochemical data) to synthesise new emotions. The second releases these neuropeptides into the body to ‘program’ it for certain emotions. The Orwellian imaginary is thus perfectly fed – the artist shows how scientific findings about the complexity of emotions can be dismissed.

 

Hege Tapio – Ephemeral
Screenshot

 

Screenshot

 