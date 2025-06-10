The Closed World, the machine taking over

Telescopes have historically been the first substantial ‘augmentation’ of our eyesight. The technical properties of focus and magnification of optics have exponentially extended our vision of far-away matter. Now with our imaginary progressively colonised by computational visuality, all that we see is mostly taken for granted. Julian Oliver tries to prove this point in The Closed World. He has modified the hardware and software of a telescope in order to let it look upon a machine-generated cosmos, still maintaining its traditional aesthetics. The machine is then taking over the real and imaginary at once, and its perfect invisibility is all we supposedly need to give up.

 

Julian Oliver – The Closed World
