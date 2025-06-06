Pedro Ferreira – Audiovisual Disruption, Post-Digital Aesthetics in Contemporary Audiovisual Arts

pedro-ferreira

transcript , ISBN 978-3837674163, English, 198 pages, 2024, Germany
This book explores post-digital aesthetics in audiovisual contemporary arts, looking at how they became essential to understanding our time by critically addressing the impacts of digital technologies. Artists have always engaged with ‘non-institutionalised’ practices that are not limited to a genre or medium, practices that are in-between and difficult to classify or even to understand. Ferreira proposes that we think of the audiovisual arts as a field that draws from traditions from specific media — drawing, music, abstract film — but also from more recent technologies — games, interactive or generative art. This places them in the realm of audiovisuology, a field of research and practice that is in a tension between audiovisual theory, cinematic, and contemporary art practices. Drawing on Alexander Galloway, the book explores four perspectives over media and their aesthetic manifestations: on, within and off digital media, as well as an in-between digital and non-digital media. Each is developed in thematic analyses as, e.g., ‘aesthetics of failures’, ‘critical role of glitch’, or ‘queering digital media’. Critical making as a poietic method to challenge dominant practices is fundamental to the process of post-digital hybridisation. Its role in practice-based research is explored by looking at the author’s own body of work.

 